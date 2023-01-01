NEWS The Old Vic announces Pygmalion starring Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran Newsdesk Share with :





Today, The Old Vic announces that Bertie Carvel (The 47th, The Crown) and Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried, A Streetcar Named Desire) will star in Pygmalion, a play by George Bernard Shaw, directed by Richard Jones (Endgame, Katya Kabanova).



The Olivier Award-winning pair return to The Old Vic in this much-loved classic, with Bertie Carvel as the eccentric, egotistical linguist Professor Henry Higgins and Patsy Ferran as Eliza Doolittle, the indomitable Covent Garden flower girl with grander aspirations.



Pygmalion will play at The Old Vic from 06 September–28 October with a press performance on Tuesday 19 September. Pygmalion will be the first show of The Old Vic’s 2023/2024 season.



Full casting and creatives to be announced.



Director, Richard Jones said:



‘How lucky the director who is offered the opportunity to collaborate with the charismatic and unique Patsy Ferran and the brilliant, shape-shifting Bertie Carvel – moreover, how lucky to direct these actors in Shaw’s Pygmalion, which follows Professor Higgins’ artificial creation of a society lady who rebels against her creator. I’m very happy to return to the welcoming and supportive team at The Old Vic having been here in 2015 and 2020 with The Hairy Ape and Endgame respectively.’



The Old Vic Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus, said:



‘I’m very excited to welcome back to The Old Vic the truly exceptional talents of Patsy Ferran, Bertie Carvel and Richard Jones. I anticipate explosive results as they take on Shaw’s searing and iconic study of identity and control.’



PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Pygmalion

A play by George Bernard Shaw

Starring Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran



06 Sep–28 Oct

‘I’ve a right to be here if I like. Same as you.’



Eliza Doolittle aspires to more than selling flowers on the streets of Covent Garden.



After a chance meeting with Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, she finds herself the subject of a rash bet to pass her off as a lady amongst the great and the good of London society.



Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) directs the Olivier Award-winning duo of Bertie Carvel (The 47th, The Crown) and Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried, A Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw’s explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class, as the ruthless linguist Higgins attempts to transform the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza – who breaks the mould he creates for her.



Suitable for ages 12+