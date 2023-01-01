Amanda Bynes released from mental health facility

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been released from a mental health facility after a three-week stay.



Last month, the Hairspray actress was placed on a psychiatric hold after she was allegedly seen walking naked in downtown Los Angeles.



But on Tuesday, editors at TMZ reported that Amanda had been discharged from a hospital in southern California after "medical staff determined she was ready to get back to her day-to-day life".



Sources also told the outlet that the star will soon begin outpatient treatment.



This will involve "working with doctors and specialists for the help she needs moving forward".



Representatives for the 37-year-old have not yet commented on the report.



In 2014, Amanda announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder amid mental health and substance abuse problems.



As a result, her parents were granted a conservatorship over her affairs, which stayed in place until the agreement was officially terminated in March 2022 due to an improvement in her mental health and wellbeing.