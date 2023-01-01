Matthew McConaughey was 'in shock' amid terrifying plane incident

Matthew McConaughey had a "hell of a scare" during a recent plane incident.

Last month, the Oscar-winning actor and his wife Camila Alves confirmed they were onboard the Lufthansa flight that dropped "almost 4,000 feet" due to severe turbulence over Tennessee, with pilots forced to make an emergency landing in Washington D.C.

In a preview of his appearance on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast with Kelly Ripa obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Matthew noted that he didn't have a seatbelt on at the time of the terrifying experience.

"My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened," he stated, before recalling how pleased he was to see Camila had her seatbelt on. "It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity. Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long - one, two, three, four (seconds) - and then everything just comes crashing down."

And while Matthew found reassurance by speaking to a qualified pilot who happened to be travelling on the same flight, he will always remember how scared the flight attendants all looked.

"If you see the flight attendant not looking extremely confident, you're like, 'Uh-oh,'" the 53-year-old added. "It was the hairiest flight I've ever had by far."

