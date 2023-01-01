Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields 'couldn't speak to' MeToo

Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields have reflected on their reactions to the MeToo movement.

The Pretty Baby star appeared on a Tuesday episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she and Drew discussed their inaction during the MeToo movement popularised in 2017.

“I didn’t feel like I had a dog in that race, I didn’t feel like I could speak to it because I experienced so many things that were so inappropriate at such a young age that I’m so confused about what was I accountable for,” Drew explained, asking her guest: “We were children. How did that movement affect you, did you feel like you could speak to it?”

Brooke responded, “No, because I didn’t know where I fell on the spectrum of it. I don’t know where to interpret my experiences because I was made to feel culpable, and by the same time, you victim shame yourself, but we were so young and it was appropriate that we just, I couldn’t feel sorry, I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t know, and so when it was called out to me as such I was like, ‘No, not going there. It did not happen.’”

While Drew recalled being “so happy it was happening”, the television personality admitted her experiences felt too “grey and awkward” to speak up about, because she didn’t know they “were wrong at the time”.

The actress responded, “As a mother with daughters I think that’s what helps with the perspective of it. But the ownership of it, or the ownership of the reality of it, that never was in my, I did not know how to handle any of that so I just pushed it under the rug.”