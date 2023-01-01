I'd love to direct a Star Wars movie, says Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis wants to direct a 'Star Wars' movie.

The 58-year-old actor has revealed that he'd love to direct a 'Star Wars' film, admitting that the franchise "holds a huge fascination" for him.

Asked about the possibility of helming a 'Star Wars' movie, Andy told Screen Rant: "I would love to. I really would, genuinely.

"I think that this universe holds a huge fascination for me. I think I am one of the rare actors who's had the opportunity to play two characters in it. But I would love to."

Andy played Supreme Leader Snoke in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy, and Kino Loy in 'Andor', the 'Star Wars' Disney+ series.

Andy previously revealed that he'd love to direct an episode of 'Andor'.

The veteran actor admitted he was open to the idea - even though he hadn't discussed it with Disney.

Asked about the possibility of directing an episode, Andy told Collider: "Oh wow, I hadn't thought of that.

"I mean, the thing is, yeah, that would be an amazing thing.

"I don't know what the future holds for Kino Loy. Who knows? He might be stuck on that ship, or whatever, I don't know. But let's see. I haven't had any discussions yet. But I don't know, we'll have to see what everybody thinks of it and the outcome.

"Look, even if Kino Loy goes no further, the short answer to your question is yeah, that would be a thrilling thing to do, to be part of the other side of it, on the other side of the camera for this world would be amazing."