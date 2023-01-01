Jeremy Renner returns to the red carpet three months after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner attended his first red-carpet event since his snowplough accident on Tuesday.

The Avengers actor used a cane to assist him as he walked the red carpet and posed for photographs at the premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. After a while, he switched to a motorised scooter to help him during press interviews.

The event marked the 52-year-old's first red carpet since he was run over by his snowplough near his property in Nevada on 1 January. He suffered blunt chest trauma, broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple operations.

On the red carpet, the Hawkeye star told Variety that he urged Disney bosses not to delay the show because the release schedule helped spur on his recovery.

"I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right," Renner explained. "I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what's propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day.

"I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I'm very excited right now because we're here."

Renner was supported at the premiere by his family, including his 10-year-old daughter Ava, and Disney boss Bob Iger.

After the screening, he used his scooter to ride up to his chair for a Q&A with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. During the discussion, he once again shared how the show played "a big part" in his recovery.

"It set a big milestone for me to get better, to make sure all of this hard work was not all for nothing," he noted.

Rennervations debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday.