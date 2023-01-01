Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles III's coronation without his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Buckingham Palace officials announced on Wednesday that the British royal will travel alone from his home in California to attend his father's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May.

Meghan will remain in California with their son Prince Archie, who turns four that day, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 22 months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed in March that they had been invited to the historical event. However, it was uncertain if they would attend due to the rift within the Royal Family, which they exposed in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and his memoir Spare.

The coronation will mark the first time Harry has been seen with the Royal Family since Spare was released in January. In the autobiography, he lifted the lid on the tensions within the family and claimed he once had a physical altercation with his brother Prince William.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. As such, it is unclear what part Harry will play in the coronation ceremony.

He will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for the service, which is expected to be watched by millions around the world.