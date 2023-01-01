Katie Holmes almost appeared opposite Ashton Kutcher in 40 Days and 40 Nights

Katie Holmes was briefly in the running to appear opposite Ashton Kutcher in the 2002 movie 40 Days and 40 Nights.

In a new interview for Glamour, the former Dawson’s Creek actress was asked whether she ever missed out on an acting role she wanted.

In response, Katie explained that she was almost cast in 40 Days and 40 Nights.

“Originally, there was a read-through, and it was going to be me and Ashton Kutcher and Eddie Kaye Thomas. And I didn’t know this, Eddie just told me, but he had gotten into a fender bender on the way to the table read and the reading just didn’t go well,” she recalled. “There were executives and all that, and you could just feel it. I remember leaving going, ‘Oh, my God, what just happened?’ It wasn’t meant to be."

Katie added: “They ended up making it with another cast.”

Directed by Michael Lehmann, 40 Days and 40 Nights ultimately starred Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon, and Paulo Costanzo.

The plot followed a web designer who chooses to abstain from any sexual contact for the duration of Lent.