Billy Porter to play James Baldwin in biopic

Billy Porter is to star as James Baldwin in a new biopic.

The 'Pose' actor will portray the legendary novelist, essayist and activist in the feature for Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Motion Pictures.

Billy will co-write the script for the movie – which is based on David Leeming's 1994 book 'James Baldwin: A Biography' – together with Dan McCabe.

The project is a long-held creative and personal ambition for Porter as the Broadway veteran has expressed admiration for the late civil rights leader and essayist and even quoted Baldwin in his 2019 Emmy Awards acceptance speech after landing the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series gong.

The 53-year-old star said in a statement: "As a Black queer man on this planet with relative consciousness, I find myself, like James Baldwin said, 'in a rage all the time'.

"I am because James was. I stand on James Baldwin's shoulders, and I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come."

Baldwin was born in 1924 in Harlem and gained widespread acclaim for his numerous works regarding his experience as a gay black man in the segregated United States.

His significant works include 'Go Tell It on the Mountain', 'Notes of a Native Son' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk' – which was adapted for the big screen in 2018 by Barry Jenkins.

Allen said: "Billy Porter and Dan McCabe's talent and commitment to amplifying James Baldwin's legacy and contributions are invaluable and unmatched for this unique and epic story."

Allen is to co-produce the Baldwin biopic together with Porter's Incognegro Productions.

A director and more casting details about the film are yet to be announced.