Matthew McConaughey wonders if he and Woody Harrelson are actually related

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are seriously questioning whether they could be blood relatives.



The well-known actors, who are both good friends and colleagues, are reuniting for their next project together, the Apple TV+ comedy series Brother From Another Mother.



During a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, the Interstellar actor revealed the show's title might have a deeper meaning as he and Woody may be related to one another.



"Where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line," he said. "That's part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew."



Matthew revealed that they first started to question their friendship a few years ago when his mother Kay revealed that she and Woody's father had known each other in the past.



"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," he continued. "My mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew'. It was a loaded K-N-E-W."



Matthew's mother's revelation left Matthew and Woody to "unpack what this 'knew' meant" and they discovered that Woody's father "was on furlough (from prison) at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce".



Matthew added, "Then there's possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment."



The Oscar winner admitted that he was more hesitant about taking a DNA test than his True Detective co-star.



"It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take a chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?' I got a little more skin in the game," he explained.