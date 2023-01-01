James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams claims younger actors lack 'mental capacity' to play 007

James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams says that younger actors lack the "mental capacity" to play 007.



McWilliams revealed that younger stars had auditioned to play the legendary spy in the 2006 film 'Casino Royale' but the part eventually went to Daniel Craig, who was 38 at the time, as Bond bosses felt he could handle the "responsibility" of playing the iconic role.



The casting director, who has worked on the franchise since 1981, told RadioTimes.com: "When we started, it was a slightly different feel.



"We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don't think they had the gravitas. They didn't have the experience, they didn't have the mental capacity to take it on, because it's not just the part they're taking on, it's a massive responsibility."



Craig portrayed Bond in five films across 15 years and McWilliams explained how his rising talent was a factor in the decision to cast him as 007.



She explained: "Timothy Dalton was known, but he was known as a Shakespearean actor, really. Pierce (Brosnan) was known, but that was basically from television. Roger Moore was known from television. Sean Connery wasn't (known) – nobody had ever heard of him.



"A certain audience had heard of Daniel Craig, but much more the kind of independent cinema audience. He hadn't done any huge commercial film at all, really - 'Layer Cake' I suppose was the most popular, should we say, of the things he had done prior to Bond, because he wasn't a hugely well-known actor."



Bond producer Michael G. Wilson revealed last year that the next 007 will be a "veteran" in the spy world as film chiefs decide who will replace Craig.



Wilson told Deadline: "We've tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualise it doesn't work. Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something.



"He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a 30-something."



To read the full interview with Debbie McWilliams, go to https://www.radiotimes.com/movies/james-bond-casting-debbie-mcwilliams-bond-at-70-exclusive-newsupdate