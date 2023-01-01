Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker originally wanted Catholic church wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker originally wanted a traditional Catholic church wedding.

In the TV special 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis on Thursday, the couple offered up a glimpse into the planning process for their extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy in late May 2022.

While Kourtney and Travis initially contemplated tying the knot in a local Catholic church, she explained during the episode that it wouldn't be possible in their timeframe due to the "strict" requirements.

"The church didn't work out, especially (as the) Italian Catholic church is so strict and we needed really specific documents or we needed to do a one-year Catholic course," the 43-year-old explained.

Eventually, Kourtney and Travis decided to stage the ceremony at a property owned by their friends, Dolce & Gabbana founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Yet, that wasn't straightforward either due to the remote nature of the location.

"They had to do helicopter drops to get the piano there, to get everything to build. They were dropping wood at the castle and at the property for the ceremony for days," Kourtney continued. "One thing I did realise working with Domenico is, what Domenico says - he really just does it. We presented a lot of stuff that looked like the church and then they almost created a church. We let some details go that I think people would be surprised with."

Travis added: "Yeah, we just wanted to get married, we didn't really care about the details."

In the end, the wedding was presided over by Pastor Chad Veach - a "really good friend" of the pair.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer officially wed in Santa Barbara, California in early May 2022 after getting engaged in October 2021.

The reality TV star was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children.