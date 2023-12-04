Drake Bell reported missing

Drake Bell has been reported missing.

A spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department announced via Facebook on Thursday that the Drake & Josh alum, real name Jared Bell, was missing and considered to be in danger since he was last seen on Wednesday night.

"Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986," the post reads. "He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m. He is considered missing and endangered."

The spokesperson appealed to the public for information and asked anyone with knowledge of Bell's whereabouts to contact Detective Jayson Wallace.

The former Nickelodeon child star last posted on social media on 4 April.

Bell, 36, fell from grace in June 2021 when he was arrested on charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for allegedly sending a girl "inappropriate social media messages" in 2017. He pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

It was reported in January that Bell had separated from his wife Janet Von Schmeling, the mother of his son Jeremy.