Jennifer Coolidge named among TIME's 'most influential' people of 2023

Jennifer Coolidge has been named one of the world's "most influential" people on the latest TIME100 list.

The White Lotus actress was included within the "icons" subcategory for 2023, with the group rounded out by the likes of actors Ke Huy Quan and Pedro Pascal, author Salman Rushdie, and British monarch King Charles III.

Praising Jennifer's inclusion on the list, Mia Farrow described her friend as "uncompromisingly, exquisitely herself" and a "national treasure".

"Jennifer's honesty and kindness make her a friend anyone would be lucky to have," wrote Mia.

As for her recent career resurgence, the Legally Blonde actress insisted she is "baffled" by the timing.

"I just find it baffling, absolutely baffling, that this is happening. But guess what? I really like it," the 61-year-old smiled. "It's like I was like Sleeping Beauty, where I was locked in a box under the bed or something. And now I'm out and it's like, 'Well, I'm sure glad they let me out of that box, because this is way better.'"

Other stars included on the TIME100 list this year include Doja Cat, Bella Hadid, Michael B. Jordan, Drew Barrymore, Ali Wong, Austin Butler, Aubrey Plaza, Colin Farrell, Lea Michele, Rian Johnson, Salma Hayek, and Zoe Saldaña.

The honourees are to be celebrated at the TIME100 Gala in New York on 26 April.