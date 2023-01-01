Drake Bell found safe hours after being reported missing

Drake Bell has been found safe several hours after he was reported to be missing.

A spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida announced via Facebook on Thursday that the Drake & Josh alum, real name Jared Bell, was missing and considered to be in danger since he was last seen on Wednesday night.

However, later in the day, a police official updated the post and confirmed Bell had been located.

“At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” they wrote.

No further details were given. Representatives for the 36-year-old have not yet commented on the news.

Bell fell from grace in June 2021 when he was arrested on charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for allegedly sending a girl "inappropriate social media messages" in 2017. He pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

It was reported in January that Bell had separated from his wife Janet Von Schmeling, the mother of his son Jeremy.