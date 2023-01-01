Amanda Bynes spotted for the first time since mental health facility release

Amanda Bynes was spotted in public on Wednesday for the first time since her release from a mental health facility.

The 37-year-old actress was photographed getting a manicure at Cosmo Nails in Toluca Lake, California on Wednesday, as seen in snaps published by DailyMail.com on Thursday.

Her appearance confirms reports suggesting she was discharged from a hospital in southern California after a three-week stay on Tuesday.

Following the towing of her car in Long Beach on 15 March, Amanda reportedly roamed the streets of Greater Los Angeles for four consecutive days before being hospitalised. Witnesses claimed that during this period she was in a "manic state" and even walked around nude.

A witness told TMZ Bynes flagged down a car to seek help on the day she entered the treatment facility. She was allegedly aware of her mental state and called 911 to report that she needed assistance.

Bynes was then placed under a 72-hour psychiatric hold, which was extended as her treatment plan was devised.

She was reportedly released on Tuesday after "medical staff determined she was ready to get back to her day-to-day life".

Sources also told the outlet that the star will soon begin outpatient treatment, which will involve "working with doctors and specialists for the help she needs moving forward".