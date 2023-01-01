Drake Bell breaks silence after being reported missing

Drake Bell has released his first public statement after being declared missing on Thursday.

Representatives for the Daytona Beach Police Department declared the Drake & Josh actor missing in a Facebook post on Thursday and revealed that he was considered "endangered" after he was last seen on Wednesday evening. They asked for help locating him.

Hours later, they confirmed that "law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr Bell is safe".

The 36-year-old joked about the headlines on Twitter on Thursday night and revealed he had simply left his phone in his car.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he wrote, with a laughing emoji.

Editors at TMZ obtained a photo showing Drake at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida with his young son Jeremy on Tuesday. A witness said they approached the Nickelodeon alum for a chat and he seemed fine.

Jake shares his son with Janet Von Schmeling, whom he married in 2018. It was reported in January that they had separated, however, this has not been confirmed.