Glen Powell to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twister sequel

Glen Powell is in talks to join Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming Twister sequel.



The Top Gun: Maverick star is reportedly circling a role in Twisters, a new chapter in Universal and Amblin Entertainment's disaster movie story, which the Normal People actress was recently confirmed to lead.



Twisters is being directed by Minari's Lee Isaac Chung from a script by Mark L. Smith, who is known for The Revenant and The Midnight Sky.



The 1996 original starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as storm chasers on the brink of divorce. They teamed up to create an advanced weather alert system and put themselves dangerously close to major tornadoes.



Twisters is being described as a "new chapter" in the story and is not expected to feature returning characters.



Edgar-Jones will play a former storm chaser who, after surviving a disastrous tornado encounter, now works a desk job. However, she is soon forced to approach the eye of the storm once more. It is not known who Powell will portray.



The actor is on a successful streak thanks to appearances in Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, two naval aviation movies, last year.



He has finished shooting Richard Linklater's action-comedy Hitman and is currently in Australia shooting a romantic comedy with Sydney Sweeney.



His other upcoming projects include Chris Morgan's sci-fi action thriller Deputy X and the buddy comedy Foreign Relations, which also stars Nick Jonas.