Pete Davidson addresses rumours about his manhood

Pete Davidson has addressed the long-running speculation about his manhood.

The Saturday Night Live alum appeared on The Breakfast Club on Thursday to premiere the trailer for his upcoming Peacock series Bupkis and radio host Charlamagne tha God asked him whether he ever considered naming the series after his allegedly large penis.

"I don't understand. It's really not that special," Pete responded, referencing the rumour about his crotch. "It's a very normal size penis."

He continued, "It's like, you know, not too big or too small, it's just like, I don't understand that... It's just like big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt is what I was told."

Rumours about Pete's crotch first arose when he was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018. He is currently dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Bupkis, which premieres in the U.S. on 4 May, tells a fictionalised, heightened version of Pete's life and features the likes of Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Machine Gun Kelly, John Mulaney and Edie Falco.

Pete will help promote Bupkis by hosting Saturday Night Live on 6 May. His appearance will mark his first time hosting the show since he left as a main cast member in May 2022.