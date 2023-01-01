Ben Affleck reveals Matt Damon was a messy housemate

Ben Affleck has revealed Matt Damon drove him crazy with his messy habits when they lived together at the start of their careers.

The childhood friends moved from Massachusetts to Los Angeles in the early days of their careers and lived in an apartment with Ben's younger brother, Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, Ben revealed he would not recommend his AIR co-star as a housemate because he was so unaware of his mess.

"Matt's a beautiful guy. I love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him," he shared. "Because he has an ability... you know people who block things out? I think that's why he's such a great actor: because he can just focus, you know what I mean? One of the things he blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away."

After "cleaning up after the guy for years", Ben and Casey went on a strike and didn't clean up for two weeks, and The Bourne Identity actor was still totally oblivious to the mess he'd accumulated.

"Came home one day, me and (Casey), (and) Matt's there in his shorts and his T-shirt playing the '92 Sega hockey game in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage," he recalled. "Pizza boxes... I look down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old, and there's maggots. And we were like, 'We submit. We submit. You are too good. We cannot beat you.'"

The actor/director then gave a shout-out to Matt's wife Luciana, saying, "God bless his wife, Lucy. There's a place for you in heaven."