Jodie Turner-Smith wants to make more Murder Mystery films

Jodie Turner-Smith wants to be in the next Murder Mystery movie.



In the new Netflix sequel, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler play married private detectives Nick and Audrey Spitz, who conduct a murder investigation after someone winds up dead at a wedding on a private island.



Turner-Smith joined the mystery comedy for its second instalment, and accordingly, she hopes to be brought back for more chapters.



"This is my first entrance into the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler cinematic universe of comedy, which is major," she told People. "I loved it. I've already told everybody that I want do the next one."



The British actress had a great time playing the super shady Countess Sekou alongside the likes of Mélanie Laurent and Mark Strong.



"She was so fun," she continued. "I loved... being so over the top, but also very grounded because that's who she is. It's just like, this is her truth... I'm a lot nicer and kinder, I think, than the Countess. I like to tell people nice things and lift them up, whereas she is immediately displeased."



Turner-Smith has been acting for a decade, but she didn't gain widespread attention until she starred in 2019's Queen & Slim with Daniel Kaluuya. While it marked a huge leap in her career, the 36-year-old admitted she expected it to be a big awards contender.



"I thought it was going to be an even bigger turning point. I was like, 'Oh, we're gonna get Best Picture for this, it's so good.' Then I was humbled by Hollywood," she joked.



Murder Mystery 2 is streaming on Netflix now.