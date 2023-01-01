Clint Eastwood casts Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in Juror No. 2

Clint Eastwood has cast Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in his new movie 'Juror No. 2'.



The 92-year-old actor and filmmaker will direct the upcoming movie for Warner Bros and after a rigorous casting process, he has offered leading roles to Hoult and Collette.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will take place during a murder trial and follows a juror (Hoult) who discovers he could have caused the victim’s death.



He struggles with deciding whether to save himself by manipulating the jury or turning himself in. Collette is set to play the prosecutor.



The movie is set to start shooting in June, which will make Eastwood - whose birthday is May 31st - 93 when filming begins.



He has reportedly been trying to cast the movie since last year and, at one stage, Charlize Theron was in the running for a leading role.



Eastwood is producing the movie with Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Matt Skiena, and Jessica Meier.



Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell are executive producing.



Eastwood's last movie was 2021 American neo-Western drama 'Cry Macho', which was poorly received by critics and audiences.



Meanwhile, Eastwood previously insisted he "never thinks" about his age when he's working and doesn't want to compare his movies now to when he first started making films because he "might not like" the way he does things now.



Asked if he thinks about how his work has changed over the years, he said: "I never think about it.



"If I'm not the same guy, I don't want to know anything about it.



"I might not like the new guy.



"I might think, 'What am I doing with this idiot?' "



Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper about his reasons for continuing to work, he added: "I just like it.



"I have nothing against other directors, but I might have a whole different take on things and I don't want to be thinking, 'Why did I give it to him?'"