NEWS Nicholas Hoult reveals the reason he's never watched Skins Newsdesk Share with :





Nicholas Hoult joined Tom Green on Hits Radio Breakfast, filling in for Fleur East, to talk about his brand new supernatural horror comedy film called Renfield. However the pair found themselves reminiscing about the popular TV show Skins, that Nicholas starred in back in the noughties.



The actor played the role of Tony Stonem between 2007 and 2008 and told Tom: "All the cast from that are some of my best friends". However, Nicholas also revealed that he's NEVER watched an episode of Skins!



Nicholas told Tom: "I've never even watched it! I've never watched it. Maybe at some point, I think it would be too painful for me to watch. I don't enjoy watching myself. I feel like, I don't know, I shrink away from this. Maybe when I'm like 80? If I make it to 80..."



The actor also explained he thought the writing was brilliant and written by people who were a similar age and very talented writers.



However, when Tom admitted he was: "More Inbetweeners than Skins," Nicholas admitted he was too! "My life was more Inbetweeners," he revealed, continuing: "Watching that I was like, this I can relate to in many ways more..."

