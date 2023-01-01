Kathy Griffin diagnosed with 'extreme case' of complex PTSD

Kathy Griffin has been diagnosed with an "extreme case" of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In a video shared on her TikTok page last week, the comedy star opened up about her mental health.

"Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly," she said in the video. "If any of you know my story, you'll understand that this really started for me about five and a half years ago. Wink."

In May 2017, Kathy sparked controversy when she posted a video of herself holding a mask made to look like the severed head of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amid backlash, the 62-year-old had a number of her stand-up and TV projects cancelled and also claimed she was under investigation by federal officers and put on a No Fly List for two months.

In a follow-up TikTok posted on Friday, Kathy also described how she recently experienced an eight-hour panic attack.

"Eight hours of freaking writhing in pain in the bed," Kathy described. "Today, I felt like one might be coming on. So, I'm on my walk now, and I'm outside and looking at the ocean, which is helpful."

She continued, "I'm sort of almost like mid-anxiety attack right now. It feels good to be walking my way through it.

"I just keep telling myself it won't last forever."

After asking fans for tips about dealing with "depression or anxiety", Kathy replied to a user in the video's comment section, "I am going to try EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing). My good pal Sia has been helping me out... (and) recommended a really good doctor."

She responded to another fan's suggestion by sharing that she'd been practising "lots of self-care and love from family and friends (plus) animals".