Jeremy Renner visits hospital staff who 'saved my life'

Jeremy Renner has returned to the hospital where he stayed after his snowplough accident.

The Hawkeye star has shared a series of photos with the medical staff at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada on his Instagram Story, three months after being hospitalised for orthopaedic injuries.

Jeremy captioned the photo, “I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life.”

On 1 January this year, the actor was run over by his snowplough outside his home in Reno, Nevada, while protecting his nephew from being run over himself. He was airlifted to the hospital to treat “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, including over 30 broken bones.

He returned to the red carpet for the first time since the accident for the premiere of his Disney+ series, Rennervations. He also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, walking into the late-night show’s set using a cane.

While speaking to Diane Sawyer about the accident, Jeremy revealed he prepared his last words to his family afterwards.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone, last words to my family,” he told the interviewer. “Don’t let me live on tubes or on machines and if my existence going to be on drugs or painkillers, just let me go now.”