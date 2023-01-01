Clint Eastwood eyes Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette for new legal thriller

Clint Eastwood is believed to offered Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette the chance to star in his new legal thriller.

The 92-year-old actor-turned-director has decided his next project will be 'Juror #2' - written by Jonathan Abrams - about a member of a jury who is drawn into the court room action during the trial when he begins to suspect he may have played a part in the victim's death himself in a road traffic accident.

The film revolves around whether the juror decides to turn himself in to face justice or use his position to sway the trial.

Empire reports the four-time Oscar-winner has spent the last few months weighing up scripts and holding talks with actors before narrowing down his choices to Nicholas Hoult to play the guilt-ridden juror and Toni Collette as the lead prosecutor.

He's believed to have been attempting to cast the roles since last year, but The Hollywood Reporter now states that official offers have gone out.

The film has yet to be given the green light but Eastwood is said to have pencilled in a June start date to being production.

Eastwood's last movie was 2021's 'Cry Macho' which received mixed reviews and THR reports 'Juror #2' might be 'Dirty Harry' star's final movie as he wanted to "find one last project in order to be able to ride off into the sunset with his head held high".

The moviemaker won two Oscars for his 1993 movie 'Unforgiven' - Best Directing and Best Picture - and scored the same gongs in 2005 for 'Million Dollar Baby'.