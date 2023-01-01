Quentin Tarantino explains why sex scenes aren't part of his 'vision of cinema'

Quentin Tarantino has explained why he doesn't tend to include sex scenes in his movies.



Over the course of his career, the Pulp Fiction director has built up a reputation for including stylised violence, references to popular culture, and extended sequences of dialogue in his films.



But in a recent interview with the Catalan Spanish newspaper Diari ARA, Tarantino was questioned about why he tends to avoid sex scenes in his projects.



"It's true, sex is not part of my vision of cinema," he stated. "And the truth is that, in real life, it's a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense."



The filmmaker also indicated that if he incorporated sex scenes into his films he would have to hire intimacy coordinators for the actors - which would add another layer of organisation to the production.



"And if it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so," the 60-year-old continued. "If there had ever been a sex scene that was essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn't been necessary."



Previously, Tarantino indicated that he will retire after making his tenth movie, The Film Critic. The movie is set to begin production later this year.