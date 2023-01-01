Jurassic Park In Concert coming to the UK this autumn

'Jurassic Park In Concert' is coming to the UK.



The acclaimed blockbuster will be presented in venues across the country this autumn with the film's award-winning John Williams score performed by the Halle Orchestra – one of Britain's top symphonic ensembles.



The concerts will give audiences the chance to see the sci-fi classic like never before as 'Jurassic Park' celebrates its 30th anniversary. They open at the Manchester AO Arena on 18 October before continuing to the Birmingham Resorts World, Leeds First Direct Arena, Nottingham Motorpoint before concluding at Liverpool's M and S Bank Arena.



'Jurassic Park' tells the story of a newly-opened theme park that is set on a remote island with exhibits featuring recently revived dinosaurs after a scientific breakthrough.



When Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) visit, they are left fighting for their lives when the park's dinosaur inhabitants escape and once again rule planet Earth.



Steven Spielberg's movie was released to great success in 1993 and spawned a franchise spanning six films and nearly three decades.



Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Artistic Presents, said: "We're thrilled to launch AEG Artistic Presents with the 30th Anniversary celebration that will be Jurassic Park In Concert.



"The massive arena spectacular showing of the film with the Halle Orchestra performing the award-winning score will give family audiences the opportunity to experience this film like never before in a wholly immersive way. Presenting these incredible events around the country is what we continue to keep doing."



David Butcher, Chief Executive of the Halle Orchestra, said: "The Halle is delighted to be a part of this tour celebrating the 30th Anniversary of 'Jurassic Park'.



"It is a fantastic opportunity for the Halle to bring the highest quality orchestral music to an audience who may not have heard an orchestra perform live before.



"'Jurassic Park's' score is iconic and gives the musicians the opportunity to showcase their work to new audiences away from the usual Concert Hall settings."



Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 21 April.







'Jurassic Park In Concert' Dates:



Wednesday 18 October – Manchester AO Arena



Saturday 21 October – Birmingham Resorts World



Sunday 22 October – Leeds First Direct Arena



Friday 27 October – Nottingham Motorpoint



Sunday 29 October – Liverpool M and S Bank Arena