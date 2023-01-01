Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations 'under review' by district attorney

Sexual assault allegations against Armie Hammer are "under review" by the Los Angeles District Attorney.



The Call Me by Your Name star has been under investigation since early 2021 after a woman only known as Effie accused him of raping her in 2017.



A representative for the DA's office confirmed to CNN on Monday that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has handed over its investigation into the actor and it was being reviewed.



"I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review," the office's communications director Tiffiny Blacknell told the outlet.



Hammer has always denied the allegations and insisted all of his sexual encounters have been "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory". To date, no charges have been made.



In a statement to CNN on Monday, Effie said, "I am severely traumatized by Armie. I feel disgusted that he's not taking accountability for what he did to me, and that he's resorted to attacking me. Armie has no remorse. He continues to cause pain, and I don't think he's changed at all."



At a press conference in March 2021, Effie claimed she had an affair with Hammer between 2016 and 2010 and he "abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually" during their intimate relationship.



Breaking his silence on the allegations to Air Mail in February, Hammer admitted to being emotionally abusive towards former partners but insisted he obtained consent during his sexual encounters.



"Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never," he stated.