James McAvoy to lead Speak No Evil remake

James McAvoy is set to star in the English-language remake of Speak No Evil.



Representatives for Universal and Blumhouse Productions announced on Monday that the Atonement actor would lead the remake of the Danish psychological horror film, which was released last year.



The project marks a reunion between McAvoy and Blumhouse, which previously produced his horror films Split and Glass.



Speak No Evil follows a Danish family who meet a Dutch family with a mute child while on holiday in Tuscany, Italy. They are later invited to stay at their remote rural home in the Netherlands. The idyllic weekend starts to unravel when it becomes clear the hosts are not what they seem.



McAvoy shared the casting announcement on his Instagram Stories on Monday, captioning a screenshot, "Looking forward to working on this! Great script and great people."



The upcoming remake will be directed by The Woman in Black's James Watkins, who has also written the English-language version of the script, which was originally penned by Christian and Mads Tafdrup.



Christian Tafdrup, who directed the original, will serve as an executive producer alongside Jason Blum, Paul Ritchie, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira.



Speak No Evil is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 9 August 2024.