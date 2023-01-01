Jamie Foxx remains in hospital following medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in hospital after suffering a "medical complication" last week.



The Ray actor was taken to hospital after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency in Atlanta, Georgia on 11 April.



A source told CNN on Monday that Foxx, 55, was still in a local medical facility undergoing tests to get to the bottom of his health scare.



"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," the insider said.



The Oscar-winning actor had been in Atlanta filming his upcoming movie Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. According to People, the incident did not occur while he was on set and he was not rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.



Foxx's daughter Corinne announced her father had "experienced a medical complication" via Instagram on Wednesday last week. In the statement, his family assured fans that he was already on the road to recovery.



"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," they commented. "The family asks for privacy during this time."



A source told People on Friday that Foxx’s condition was steadily improving as he continued his recovery in the hospital.



Netflix officials have yet to confirm how the incident has affected the film's shooting schedule.