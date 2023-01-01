Kylie Jenner denies getting 'so much surgery' on her face

Kylie Jenner has denied claims suggesting she has undergone plastic surgery on her face.



In an interview for the latest issue of HOMME Girls magazine, the reality TV star insisted that she hasn't undergone a lot of procedures to transform her appearance - and emphasised that she has always been open about her decision to get lip fillers as a teen.



"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone," she said. "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."



Kylie's love of make-up inspired her to found the beauty company Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.



In addition to her popular lip kits, the brand now also offers skincare and baby products.



But while Kylie has a huge amount of cosmetics at her fingertips, she asserted that she prefers a minimalist look at the moment.



"I think less is more. I've really gotten down my full look, it's still the same look but way less. I'm just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows," the 25-year-old added.