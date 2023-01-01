Wynonna Judd to tell 'real and raw' story in new documentary

Wynonna Judd is to offer fans a "first-hand glimpse" into her life in a new documentary.

On Tuesday, the country music star announced that Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah will premiere via Paramount+ in the U.S. on 26 April.

The feature-length project follows Wynonna as she navigates the next phase of her life and career following the death of her mother and The Judds co-star Naomi Judd at the age of 76 in April 2022.

"It's real and it's raw. It's celebration and sadness. It's all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life," she said. "I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful."

The film will also show Wynonna as she makes the decision to honour her mother's legacy by continuing on with The Judds: The Final Tour, feature candid on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments, as well as interviews with the likes of Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride, and Trisha Yearwood.

"The Judds will forever be one of country music's most iconic and storied duos. Their original 1991 farewell concert was entertainment at its finest and being able to recreate that concert with Wynonna and so many talented artists is something I will cherish forever," added Sandbox Productions chief executive Jason Owen. "Watching Wynonna fully embrace this tour to honour The Judds' legacy was beyond inspiring, and I can't wait for others to witness her strength in Between Hell and Hallelujah."