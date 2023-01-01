Katherine Heigl raising funds for animal welfare charity with online store

Katherine Heigl is raising funds for animals in need via a new online store.

In an interview for People, the actress/activist announced the launch of an ArtWare Shopify platform in which she offers consumers a variety of pet-themed merchandise.

"I thought, 'You know what? If there's something I can do to incentivise people to financially participate, then I'm going to do that," she recalled of initiating the concept.

The debut collection includes a variety of hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags, and mugs.

At present, there are four colourful ranges inspired by cats and dogs, including the Pit line and Namaste Cat and Dog ranges.

One hundred per cent of first-year proceeds will be donated to the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, an animal advocacy non-profit organisation founded in 2008 by Katherine and her mother, Nancy, in honour of their late brother and son.

Jason died at the age of 15 in a car accident in 1986.

Looking to the future, the former Grey's Anatomy star hopes to expand her store to include homeware.

"I hope to expand it out towards more home goods - I'll have more designs coming out soon... but that's the 10-year goal," she added.