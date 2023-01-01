Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves to star in Good Fortune

Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves have been cast in 'Good Fortune'.



The pair will star in the comedy movie that is being written and directed by Aziz Ansari.



The 'Parks and Recreation' star will feature alongside Rogen and Reeves in the Lionsgate film that is set to begin production in Los Angeles next month.



Plot details are being kept under wraps but Ansari, Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang will produce the flick.



Lionsgate Motion Picture Group head Joe Drake said: "We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director.



"And when you add in Seth and Keanu – two incredible world-class talents – toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available."



Seth stars in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' as the voice of Donkey Kong and suggested that the gorilla could be a part of a 'Fast and Furious' style spin-off project.



He told Collider: "There’s a lot of opportunity there. I think the family unit of the Kongs seems to be - and if the 'Fast and Furious' movies have taught us anything [it’s] that it’s all about family."



Rogen explained how his approach to playing Donkey Kong ensured that he had a "good dynamic with the other characters" and could be comical in scenes.



The 'Knocked Up' star told Entertainment Tonight: "The voice sounds like me. I've done a lot of these. I don't change my voice. I'm not one of those actors.



"For me [it was about] finding a way that the character has a good comedic dynamic with the other characters and making sure I feel like I can just be funny in the scenes. That was my approach to Donkey Kong.



"Where that landed was this idea that he just hates Mario [voiced by Chris Pratt] and that he's really annoyed that he's stuck with him the whole movie."