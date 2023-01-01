Rachel McAdams doesn't 'see a way' she could join Mean Girls movie musical

Rachel McAdams has addressed the possibility of joining the Mean Girls musical movie.

A movie adaptation of the Mean Girls stage musical is currently in production, with Reneé Rapp starring as queen bee Regina George, who was portrayed by McAdams in the original 2004 teen classic.

In an interview with Bustle on Tuesday, McAdams was asked if she might make an appearance in the movie alongside her original co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

"I don't see a way to shoehorn us in," the actress responded. "If (writer) Tina (Fey) can figure it out, I'm there, for sure."

Fey, who wrote the original, the stage adaptation and the new movie musical, is reprising her role as Ms. Norbury alongside Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall. They are the only members of the original movie cast to be confirmed for an appearance so far.

McAdams followed Mean Girls up with The Notebook and Wedding Crashers and the trio of movies launched her to stardom. However, around 2006, she decided to move back to Canada and ended up taking a two-year break.

"I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane," she explained. "There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It's taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing."

In that break, she turned down roles in films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Casino Royale, Mission: Impossible III, Iron Man, and Get Smart.

Reflecting on those projects, she said, "There's certainly things like 'I wish I'd done that' (but then) I step back and go, 'That was the right person for that.'"