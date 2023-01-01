Aziz Ansari to star in directorial debut Good Fortune

Aziz Ansari has signed on to direct, write, produce and star in the upcoming comedy Good Fortune.

Lionsgate executives announced on Tuesday that the studio had landed the rights to Ansari's feature directorial debut, which will star the comedian as well as Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves.

"We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director," said Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake in a statement. "And when you add in Seth and Keanu - two incredible world-class talents - toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available."

Plot and character details are being kept under wraps. Production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles next month.

Good Fortune marks Ansari's second attempt at making his directorial debut. He previously began production on Being Mortal last year but filming was suspended to investigate reports of Bill Murray’s inappropriate behaviour on set. The film was ultimately scrapped earlier this year.

Murray has never shared exactly what happened but he previously said he "did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way".

Although both Good Fortune and Being Mortal star Ansari and Rogen, a source confirmed to Variety that they are entirely separate projects.