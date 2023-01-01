Teddi Mellencamp claims she had one-night stand with Matt Damon

Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp has claimed she had a one-night stand with Matt Damon around 20 years ago.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was forced to reveal her alleged celebrity hookup by her Two Ts in a Pod co-host Tamra Judge during an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Tuesday.

"Can we talk about the celebrity that Teddi boned when she was..." Tamra said, as Teddi screamed and interjected, "No! My gosh, you can not tell Jeff."

Tamra continued, "She mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told the producers, 'Take that guy's name out.' And so now, I tell people, 'If you guys wanna know, just DM me and I'll tell you who it is.'"

Teddi added, "She tells people on the DMs. I'm like, 'Stop telling people.' I did not want to out this guy. Who knows?!"

The radio host then asked for more details and the 41-year-old revealed that she snuck into a club with a fake ID when she was 20 and met an A-list celebrity who was "probably" around "ten years older".

"I only slept with him one night. He didn't get my number," she noted.

The reality star confirmed he was a "big name" at that time but declined to give more hints about his identity except that he "has a very famous best friend".

However, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra gave the biggest clue, revealing that the actor's initials were MD as Teddi started to squeal in protest.

After a producer guessed Matt Damon and Tamra erupted into a fit of laughter, Teddi joked, "I've already been coined as a liar, I don't need these kinds of things out and about... Guys, there's so many other MDs out there. There's Matt Dillon... there's Michael Douglas. Oh my gosh."