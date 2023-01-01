Arnold Schwarzenegger announces new book

Arnold Schwarzenegger is gearing up to release his next book in October.

The Terminator star and former California governor announced on Tuesday that Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life will be released on 10 October.

Explaining the inspiration behind the book on social media, Schwarzenegger wrote, "My dad always told me, 'Be useful, Arnold.' And every time people come up to me and tell me how my advice has helped them throughout their lives, I can see that it’s useful when I share my life philosophy, rules, and tools. So I was finally convinced to sit down and write a book about my philosophy. This way, my tools can be useful for everyone."

In a video on his YouTube channel, the 75-year-old insisted the motivational book will "make anyone and everyone successful".

The Total Recall star also revealed he is personally signing thousands of copies of the book and will be going on a worldwide publicity tour.

"I already started autographing pages after pages because the first tens of thousands of books will be personally autographed by me," he said. "That's right, I'm sitting here every day, (I) do 300 every day; very, very disciplined."

In the replies on Twitter, Schwarzenegger's son Patrick said he will pre-order the book "even though I have these 7 tools probably imprinted in my brain".

The actor previously released the autobiography, Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story, in 2012.