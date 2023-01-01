Jessica Chastain explains why she declined to sign fan's book

Jessica Chastain has explained why she recently declined to sign a copy of a fan's book.



Earlier this week, footage showing a woman asking The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress to sign a copy of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo outside of a theatre in New York City went viral on TikTok.



"I can't sign that, just because I'm not doing it," she said in the clip, before stopping to take a photo with the fan.



Later, followers began to debate what exactly Jessica meant and whether or not she had turned down an opportunity to appear as Celia St. James in the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of the book.



However, the star returned to social media on Wednesday to clarify her comment.



"I've been asked multiple times by fans to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually. Because it feels wrong, and like I'm taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I can't sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script," she posted. "I know how excited many of you are about adaptations. Please don't read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I'm onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you."



Jessica is currently starring in a run of A Doll's House at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.