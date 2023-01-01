George Clooney jokes Mark Wahlberg and Johnny Depp 'regret' turning down Ocean's Eleven

George Clooney has joked Mark Wahlberg and Johnny Depp now "regret" turning down the chance to star in Ocean's Eleven.

During an appearance alongside director Steven Soderbergh at the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival over the weekend, the Hollywood star confirmed Wahlberg and Depp had both been approached for the part of pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the 2001 heist comedy. Ultimately, the role went to Matt Damon.

"Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated for directing both films. So, people really wanted to work with Steven," he recalled, to which Soderbergh commented, "That said, some people did say no to us."

"They did," interjected Clooney. "Some very famous people told us to f**k right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing f**king Batman."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Clooney poked fun over the possibility of a crossover between Ocean's Eleven and the Magic Mike franchises - both of which Soderbergh has served as a director and producer on.

"Ocean's Mike?" he quipped.