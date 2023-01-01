Courtney B Vance joins Disney's live-action Lilo and Stitch film

Courtney B. Vance has joined the cast of Disney's live-action 'Lilo and Stitch' movie.

The 63-year-old star will take on the role of Cobra Bubbles in the forthcoming film, according to Deadline.

Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen are already attached to the motion picture, and newcomer Maia Kealoha is expected to portray Lilo.

It's not yet known how the upcoming film will compare to the 2002 animated science fiction comedy-drama film and the subsequent cartoon TV series.

'Lilo and Stitch' tells the story of a six-year-old Hawaiian girl named Lilo Pelekai, who is raised by her 19-year-old sister Nani after their parents died in a car accident, and a blue extra-terrestrial animal-like creature called Experiment 626, who is adopted by Lilo as her dog and renamed Stitch.

Bubbles was voiced by Ving Rhames in the original movie and several spin-offs, as well as TV show 'Lilo and Stitch: The Series'.

In November 2020, Jon M. Chu was said to be in talks to direct the new 'Lilo and Stitch' movie, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback reported to be producing.

The original movie saw Daveigh Chase play Lilo, and Chris Sanders as Stitch, while Tia Carrere portrayed Nani.

As well as starring as the central character, Sanders co-directed and co-write the 2002 film alongside Dean DeBlois.

'Lilo and Stitch' - which also featured Zoe Caldwell and David Ogden Stiers - went on to spawn several spin-offs, including 2003's 'Stitch! The Movie', followed by 'Lilo and Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch' in 2005, and 2006 movie 'Leroy and Stitch'.