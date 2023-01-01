Louis Leterrier to return as director for Fast and Furious 11

Louis Leterrier will direct the 11th 'Fast and Furious' film.

The 49-year-old filmmaker stepped in to replace Justin Lin behind the camera on 'Fast X' and has now been tapped to helm the following movie, which is set to be the final flick in the high-speed franchise.

Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said: "Louis joined the 'Fast and Furious' team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades.

"Under his direction, 'Fast X' is a high-intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair."

Louis was drafted in to direct 'Fast X' after shooting had started last year and previously admitted that he nearly turned down the project as he "couldn't fathom" getting behind the camera without any preparation.

The 'Clash of the Titans' director said: "I said no. I couldn't fathom doing this. It's just impossible. It's just massive. Doing any movie, any TV show, anything without prep is crazy, let alone doing the biggest movie in the biggest action franchise of all time."

Louis tried not to change too much of Lin's vision for the film but was soon able to put his own stamp on proceedings.

He explained: "At first, I was like, 'OK, what did Justin do? Can I see storyboards? Can I see shot lists?' I took it all in.

"And then you find your bearings, and it becomes yours. I had a short runway, but I had the best crew in the world – Justin's crew. We were in sync from the get-go.

"The analogy is: when I do French shows, I'm used to driving a little Renault; and here it's a Dodge Charger where everything is perfectly tuned. And it's like, 'Oh my God, I've never felt that power.' It's exciting."