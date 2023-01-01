Hailey Bieber reflects on experiencing 'hard time' amid Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber has experienced some of her "saddest, hardest moments" in recent months.

Earlier this year, the model/entrepreneur and Selena Gomez were forced to issue statements in which they voiced support for each other amid rumours of a feud.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Hailey posted a candid statement in which she revealed that she has struggled with her mental health in the face of the gossip.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," the 26-year-old wrote. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least (sic)."

Hailey, who married Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018, went on to note that she is mindful that many other people face similar emotions.

"I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone. That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers," she continued. "Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."