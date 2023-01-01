Patti LuPone claims producers told her she was 'too old' for Schmigadoon!

Patti LuPone has claimed producers told her was "too old" for a role in Schmigadoon!

In an interview for Mashable published on Wednesday, the actress/singer - known for her work in musical theatre - revealed that she approached the producers of the Apple TV+ musical comedy TV series about a potential part in the first series.

However, Patti alleged she was rejected as a result of her age.

"I wanted to be in Schmigadoon! and I was too old," the 73-year-old told the outlet. "Exactly what I said. We reached out to them and said I want to be in Schmigadoon! They said, 'Sorry. You're too old.'"

Representatives from Apple TV+ have not yet addressed the star's claim.

Patti, who is the same age as Schmigadoon! star Martin Short, went on to note that she was upset at the time but has since moved on.

"It's so sad. And it's depressing," she mused, adding: "It's their loss! I don't know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!"

Season two of Schmigadoon!, also featuring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, is now airing.