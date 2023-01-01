Sarah, Duchess of York explains why she wasn't invited to King Charles III's coronation

Sarah, Duchess of York has addressed not being invited to King Charles III's coronation.

The 63-year-old, who was married to The King's brother Prince Andrew between 1986 and 1996, admitted on Good Morning Britain on Thursday that she couldn't "have it both ways" and expect to attend the historic event after divorcing a member of the Royal Family.

"I am divorced and I'm really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from my ex-husband, it's quite a (difference)," she said, before noting that she is close to Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

"I think Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family," she continued. "Just because I'm not there on the state occasion, but in private, I'll be there. That's a lovely feeling to be part of the family, it really is. As I said, you can't have it both ways. You mustn't sit on the fence. You're either in or out, don't muck around."

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May.

During the interview, the Duchess was also asked about her former husband, who has been surrounded by scandal in recent years due to his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In February 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who alleged he raped and sexually abused her when she was 17. He has always denied the allegations.

The former royal described her ex-husband as "a kind, good man" and a "very good grandfather".

"I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild,” she added.