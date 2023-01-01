Patrick Stewart reveals Frank Sinatra was a fan of Star Trek

Patrick Stewart has revealed Frank Sinatra was a massive fan of sci-fi TV series Star Trek.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the English actor shared the story of how he learned the music icon was a Trekkie.

"One of our biggest fans, who never missed a show, was Frank Sinatra. My hairdresser... not a word... was also Frank's wife's hairdresser," he began, before gesturing to his now-bald head. "And she would go out to Palm Springs. (And she told us), 'You know what? He watches every single show that we make and loves every moment of it.'"

And while Patrick has played Jean-Luc Picard in the franchise for decades, he admitted that he is still surprised to find out exactly who watches Star Trek and its expanded universe.

"These surprises continue to happen. When you meet someone, and as you talk to them, there's something weird about the conversation. And then you realise, 'It's a fan.' He's a famous guy, he may be a scientist or a writer, another actor, but he's a fan," he smiled.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard concluded on Wednesday.

My Way hitmaker Frank died at the age of 82 in 1998.