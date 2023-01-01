Jennifer Coolidge to receive Comedic Genius prize at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge is to be honoured with the Comedic Genius prize at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On Thursday, producers for the upcoming prizegiving announced that The White Lotus actress will be honoured with the award during the show.

"Jennifer Coolidge has been a Hollywood mainstay ever since playing Stifler's mom in the 1999 comedy classic American Pie," a rep for MTV commented. "Coolidge recently garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of the wealthy, unstable, and oblivious fan-favourite character Tanya McQuoid in HBO's The White Lotus."

Previous recipients of the prize include Jack Black, Sacha Baron Cohen, Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart, and Will Ferrell.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on 7 May.