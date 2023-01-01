Katie Holmes credits Drew Barrymore with inspiring her to start producing

Katie Holmes has credited Drew Barrymore with inspiring her to become a producer.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that aired on Wednesday, the former Dawson's Creek star thanked the actress/TV host for leading the way for herself and other women in the entertainment industry.

"You know I'm such a fan of yours, and everything you've done in your career has been an inspiration and it gives me confidence," she gushed. "When you started producing, it was like, 'Oh, we can do that. Women can do that.' And so... thank you. You give so much."

In response to Katie's sweet comments, Drew replied, "Really?" and the actress insisted, "Of course!"

The 44-year-old is currently promoting her new movie Rare Objects, which she directed and stars in. The drama is now showing in select U.S. cinemas.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Drew also asked Katie about her sense of style, particularly as she hit headlines late last year for wearing a Y2K-inspired corset top over jeans with sneakers to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event.

"I knew I wanted to dance there 'cause I was going with my nephews. So, I threw my sneakers on and I thought I looked cool. I felt cool, I felt great and then I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she recalled of the response to the divisive look.

Yet, Katie insisted that she believes it's important not to take fashion too seriously.

"I don't think about it, I really don't. I like to go and have fun," the mother-of-one smiled.