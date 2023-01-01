Elizabeth Olsen attempted to overcome fear of rollercoasters for TV show

Elizabeth Olsen attempted to overcome her fear of rollercoasters for a scene in her new TV show.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the WandaVision actress explained that she is terrified of the theme park rides and really didn't want to shoot a scene on a rollercoaster for the upcoming HBO Max miniseries Love & Death.

In the end, Elizabeth agreed to ride the rollercoaster once alongside co-star Jesse Plemons if her stunt double, C.C. Ice, did the other takes.

"I knew I was going to be too scared to do it a lot so I asked them to bring in my stunt double from all the Marvel movies. Her name's C.C. Ice, she does lots of amazing stunts," she stated. "And I asked her to come in and ride the rollercoaster for me. But they needed (the camera) on my face for some of it and I got there and broke down into tears, I really didn't think I was going to be able to do it."

Elizabeth went on to show the audience a clip of her weeping and screaming on the high-speed rollercoaster.

"I didn't expect to cry, I'm not a dramatic person, I don't like drawing attention to myself and don't like taking time away from shooting but this was a horrible, horrible feeling when I got there," the 34-year-old continued, adding jokingly: "My character really was supposed to enjoy it!"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Elizabeth admitted that she wishes she could leave all of her stunts in the Marvel movies up to C.C. as well.

"I didn't do all of them but I did most of them (in the films) which is a waste of everyone's time because the stunt double does it so much better," she sighed.

Crime drama Love & Death is set to premiere on 27 April.